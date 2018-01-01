NEWS Julianne Hough hikes to Machu Picchu for 30th birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Julianne Hough celebrated turning 30 on Friday (20Jul18) with a dream hike to Machu Picchu in Peru.



The Rock of Ages star revealed her husband Brooks Laich surprised her with the trip as a birthday gift and the couple hiked to the ancient Incan citadel in the Andes Mountains.



"My husband @brookslaich knocked my 30th birthday out of the park... and all the way to Machu Picchu," she wrote on Instagram, the day before she turned 30. "Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable!



"I have been on such a journey the last few years but especially in the last 7 months. Brooks has been there every step of the way supporting me in all of my out of the box, wild ideas and dreams... discovering new parts of me I didn’t even know existed. I couldn’t be happier turning 30 and feeling so much more of what life truly is about. #unfiltered and totally #unknown - Life is absolutely remarkable!



"Thank you Brooks for completely blowing my mind with your thoughtful and adventurous spirit! I love you so much I can’t even handle myself! #machupicchu."



She also posted a video from Machu Picchu, asking all of her fans to spread love for her birthday, explaining, "That's what the world needs, is some giving and some receiving of love."



Meanwhile, Laich, who recently celebrated his one year anniversary with his wife, posted a photo of the couple with two friends on Instagram, en route to Machu Picchu after stopping to pick up souvenirs in a village.



"If you’re gonna do Peru, you might as well do it in style!" he wrote. "Yesterday while traveling from Cusco to Machu Picchu, we stopped at a small village and bought some hand-made ponchos. The one I’m wearing took 1.5 months to make, the one my wife is wearing took 2.5 months to make. The artistry and dedication of the Peruvian women we bought these from is absolutely unbelievable! What an incredible talent, made entirely from hand, and only with the elements that Mother Nature provides them!



"I’d say the birthday squad looks pretty good in them - you can never doubt the commitment of this crew - happy birthday @juleshough!"

