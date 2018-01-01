Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt break silence over James Gunn's firing

Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt have spoken out on social media following the firing of their Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

On Friday (20Jul18), Disney executives made the decision to drop Gunn from the franchise after a string of offensive Twitter messages posted between 2008 and 2009 resurfaced.

Gunn wrote and directed the first two Marvel flicks, which star Saldana, Pratt, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper among other big-name stars. He was due to start work on the third instalment in the fall.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Saldana told her followers: "It's been a challenging weekend I'm not gonna lie. I'm pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will."

Her co-star Pratt posted a message not long after, and while he didn't directly reference Gunn, the devoted Christian appeared to allude to the incident with a Bible verse from the Book of James.

"Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger. JAMES 1:19," he wrote, adding a praying hands emoji and a red heart.

In the resurfaced tweets, 51-year-old Gunn joked about rape and paedophilia. The director has since apologised for the offensive nature of his messages and explained to fans that, in the past, he would often say things for the shock value.

"It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger," he said. "My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.

"In the past, I have apologised for humour of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies."

Fans have rallied around the award-winning director, with more than 150,000 signing an online petition to get him reinstated as the head of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Guardians actor Dave Bautista also defended Gunn in a Twitter message.

"(Gunn) is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met," he commented. "He's gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He's made mistakes. We all have. Im (sic) NOT ok with what's happening to him."