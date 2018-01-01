Russell Brand and wife Laura Gallacher welcome second child - report

Russell Brand has reportedly become a father for the second time.

The actor/comedian's wife Laura Gallacher gave birth earlier this month (Jul18), according to a report on The Sun, with the new arrival a sibling for the couple's 20-month-old daughter Mabel.

"Obviously they are over the moon, and Russell will no doubt be gushing about her whenever he next performs stand-up," a source told the U.K. publication. "But they did not want to make a big announcement."

Neither Russell nor his representatives have commented on the news. However, a heavily-pregnant Laura, 31, was pictured taking a walk with her husband near their home in Henley-on-Thames, England, last month.

The pair, who rekindled their romance in 2015 following the highly-publicised breakdown of Russell's marriage to popstar Katy Perry, welcomed baby Mabel in November 2016.

The Get Him to the Greek star reflected on his daughter's birth in an interview with British breakfast show host Lorraine Kelly last year and confessed he was keen to expand his brood.

"Oh yeah! The actual birth bit is brilliant, surprising, amazing. I saw how mental it was. My wife's birth was a crazy world, I was on the periphery," he recalled. "The midwives were dominating. I was scuttling around, jealous of the oxygen she was on."

In addition, Russell has also spoken about the couple's decision to raise their children as gender-neutral, despite referring to Mabel as his daughter.

"I've accepted the idea that person will be more important than me. Jesus III I'm thinking of calling him, or her," the 43-year-old shared on the Jonathan Ross Show shortly before Mabel's birth. "I don't know the gender. I might not ever impose a gender upon it. Let the child grow up and be whatever the hell it is. Never tell it there is such a concept."