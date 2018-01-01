Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams moving in together

Actress Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams are taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

The DJ and former The Bachelorette reality contestant reveals he is in the process of relocating from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles to live with the Modern Family star, after enduring a long-distance romance since they began dating last autumn (17).

"Should I just say it? Should I not?" he mused during a recent episode of his Your Favorite Thing podcast, which he co-hosts with Brandi Cyrus, Miley's big sister.

"It's gonna come out after. It doesn't even matter," the 34-year-old remarked, before announcing, "I'm straight up moving to L.A... I've got to go!"

Wells explains the decision came about naturally as he and Sarah considered their future together as a couple.

"My first thought (was), 'Let's go to California. Let's move in with the lady...'," he shared. "If we're gonna take the next step, this is the first step we've got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another."

However, there's one aspect of co-habitation Wells is a little worried about.

"I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I'm most concerned about my dogs and her dogs," he confessed. "Truly a blended family. Carl (his pet) sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What's gonna happen...? (Our bed is) not big enough!"

The news emerges two months after Sarah, 27, and Wells declared their love for one another, in the lead up to his 34th birthday.

She took to Instagram to share a special message for her man, alongside a photo of herself smiling as she leaned into Wells, captured shortly after the romantic moment.

"This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged," she wrote, referring to "I love you". "My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since."

Addressing the birthday boy directly, she gushed, "You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama!"