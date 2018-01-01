Mila Kunis: 'I only have myself to blame for Macaulay Culkin split'

Mila Kunis has blamed herself for the failure of her romance to longtime former boyfriend Macaulay Culkin, insisting she did something terrible.

The couple dated for eight years before they split in 2010, and the actress has now opened up about the "horrible breakup" in the latest edition of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.

Now happily married to former That '70s Show castmate and one-time crush Ashton Kutcher, the mother-of-two said, "I f**ked up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it.

"And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k', and accept it and I own it. It's f**ked up what I did... and it’s f**ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, 'I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being'."

Mila didn't go into detail about what she did to cause the break-up, but told Dax, "It's been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by. I think enough mutual friends have been like... everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down."

Like Kunis, Culkin has moved on - he has been dating actress Brenda Song for almost a year.

The Home Alone star was first linked to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress when they were spotted looking cosy at Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in California in late 2017, and they have since been photographed holding hands in Paris, France and on a number of other dates.

Super-private Macaulay appeared to open up about the relationship when he referred to his "special lady friend" on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast back in March (18), when he was asked to list the best and worst qualities in a partner.

"If I say anything about looks, it's vanity. Listen, I would be lying if I didn't say that yeah, looks matter," he said. "But also, like, I'm with a lady right now and she is, like, so good to me... She just does nice things."

The actor also dropped a further hint he was talking about Brenda, who he met on the set of Seth Green's directorial debut, Changeland, by saying she was Asian.