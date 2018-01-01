Robert De Niro in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker movie - report

Robert De Niro is reportedly in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the new Joker origins movie.

The Raging Bull actor is circling the role of a TV talk show host who plays a big part in the early life of Phoenix's character, according to Deadline.

Should the deal be confirmed, the Joker movie will mark De Niro's first foray into comic book films.

After months of speculation, studio bosses at Warner Bros. announced last month (Jun18) that Phoenix would play the DC Comics villain and Batman's arch-nemesis in the film, following in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

Todd Phillips, the man behind the camera for the hit The Hangover comedy franchise, is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver, with the screenplay described as a "gritty character study".

In addition, Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz has been attached to play a single mother who draws the attention of the Joker before he becomes Batman's nemesis in the project, while The Wrap has reported that Six Feet Under actress Frances Conroy is in talks to play the Joker's mother.

No other casting details have been announced, though shooting on the film is set to begin in New York City in September. The film has been slated for release in October 2019.

De Niro was most recently seen onscreen in comedies Dirty Grandpa and The Comedian. He has wrapped production on The War with Grandpa, a family movie also starring Uma Thurman and Jane Seymour, and is also returning to his dramatic roots with Martin Scorsese's biographical crime drama The Irishman, which follows a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman, which features an ensemble cast including Al Pacino and Bobby Cannavale, is set to hit cinemas in 2019.