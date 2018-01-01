Sutton Foster excited to help out Younger co-star Hilary Duff with second child

Sutton Foster is looking forward to being of use to co-star Hilary Duff when she welcomes her second child later this year.

The actress announced in June (18) that she is expecting a second child with her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Hilary is already the mother of a six-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, and the 30-year-old's co-star on hit show Younger is overjoyed about the actress' pregnancy, which she sprung on them midway through production on the show's fifth season.

At a fan screening for Younger in New York City, Sutton, who plays Liza Miller, shared how well Hilary, who was unable to attend, is holding up while pregnant with her second child.

"She's doing great!" Sutton told ET. "I just saw her in L.A. we had a summer party and she came over and she seemed so happy and I'm so excited for her."

The 43-year-old, who plays a mother of one in her 40s who pretends to be a millennial to regain entry to the publishing world in Younger, has a 16-month-old baby daughter, and explained how Hilary casually broke the news to the cast on set when they were swapping video clips of their kids.

"We all have kids, and we're all like sharing cute videos of (them)… and she was like, 'Well, I have a video,' and she shows us a sonogram! And we're all like, 'What?!,'" she exclaimed.

Sutton also shared how generous Hilary was after her daughter Emily, who she and husband Ted Griffin adopted in 2017, was born, sending her clothes and a big care package.

"I'll be able to help her (now) because she'll have newborn, a baby girl," she smiled. "But we all sort of share advice and talk about our kids a lot on the set.”

In real-life Sutton is also hiding a secret.

The actress has an impressive background in theatre including Tony-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. And she gets to show off her vocal ability in the 24 July episode of the TV Land comedy.

“We get to hear Sutton sing, which was unbelievable,” Peter Hermann gushed, who plays Liza’s boss and potential love interest Charles Brooks.