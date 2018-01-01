Roseanne Barr 'disgusted' by support for director James Gunn

Roseanne Barr is “disgusted” at the support James Gunn is receiving after he joked about paedophilia.

Director James was sacked from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise last week (ends22Jul18), after old tweets he sent, where he joked about rape and paedophilia, resurfaced online.

Stars of the Marvel franchise, including Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, have spoken out in support of James, who has also apologised for the messages posted between 2008 and 2009.

One person who is not buying it though is the Roseanne actress, who’s own show got canned after she recently called former U.S. government adviser Valerie Jarrett the result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and "planet of the apes having a baby" on Twitter.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand,” Roseanne vented on the micro-blogging site.

Roseanne has since attempted to clarify her Valerie outburst, which many deemed as racist, by saying she was under the influence of sleep medication Ambien at the time she posted the offensive tweet.

The 65-year-old also released a video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen telling her son Jake Pentland: “I thought the b**ch was white! Goddammit! I thought the b**ch was white! F**k!"

Disney announced on Friday that James, who was due to write and direct the third Guardians of the Galaxy instalment later this year, would no longer be a part of the movie.

Fans have since rallied around, launching a petition in a bid to get him reinstated. So far more than 250,000 people have signed the Change.org document.