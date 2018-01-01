Karlie Kloss engaged

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is engaged.

The runway beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday (24Jul18) to announce the happy news after weeks of rumours suggesting her longtime love, Joshua Kushner, had popped the question in New York a few weeks ago, according to People.com.

The couple has since been enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy, where the 25-year-old stunner decided to share the news alongside a photo of herself planting a kiss on her new fiance's cheek as they relaxed by the water.

"I love you more than I have words to express," she captioned the sweet snap. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

She concluded the post with a diamond ring emoji to confirm their engagement.

Karlie has been dating 33-year-old businessman Joshua, the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, since 2012, but they have made an effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

The model recently insisted she simply prefers to keep some aspects of her life private, and her relationship is one of them.

"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she told Porter magazine earlier this year (18).

"Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"