Paris Jackson obtains permanent restraining order against alleged stalker

Paris Jackson has won a three-year restraining order against an alleged stalker after testifying in court about the emotional distress she suffered as a result of his reported harassment.

Michael Jackson's daughter turned to the legal system to protect her from Nicholas Lewis Stevens in early July (18), after claiming he had made repeated attempts to approach her at a recording studio in Los Angeles, where she had been working in June.

She was granted a temporary protection order against Stevens at the time, but on Tuesday (24Jul18), she went to court to testify about the harrowing experience in a bid to have the ruling extended.

According to TheBlast.com, the actress and model accused Stevens of having an "unhealthy obsession" with her, insisting his behaviour had evolved into stalking, and was causing her to fear for her safety.

The judge overseeing the case ruled in Paris' favour and banned Stevens from going within 100 yards (91.44 metres) of the 20-year-old for the next three years, while he has also been ordered to stay away from the recording studio.

Stevens isn't the only person Paris is keen to keep at a distance - over the weekend (21-22Jul18), she also publicly pleaded with a former friend to stop hounding her.

In an emotional Instagram video post, she told fans the unnamed ex-pal had been causing Paris trouble for years after attempting to cut the person out of her life.

"I've tried to be civil, I've tried to be nice, I tried to end things on a positive note," she explained. "All I asked for is for them to leave me alone and we used to be friends, and that's why I tried to end it on a positive note because I did care about this person, but they just won't and I've begged and begged for them to leave me alone but they won't."

She went on to compare the estranged friend's behaviour to the alleged actions of Stevens, adding, "It's scary and they show a lot of behaviours, even more behaviours that are more scary than the stalker that I got a restraining order against and they just won't stop."

It's not yet clear if Paris is also taking legal action against the unidentified former pal.