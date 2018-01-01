NEWS Pennsylvania officials recommend Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator Newsdesk Share with :







Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator following his rape conviction, according to Pennsylvania authorities.



The Cosby Show star was found guilty in April (18) of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand during a 2004 incident at his home in Pennsylvania.



Under state law, the 81-year-old, who is due to be sentenced in September (18), must register as a sex offender, but the Montgomery County District Attorney also requested authorities at the local Sexual Offenders Assessment Board conduct a full review of the case to determine if further action should be taken.



They have since completed their report on Cosby, and have recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator, which would require him to undergo sex offender counselling at least once a month, for the rest of his life, according to The Associated Press.



His neighbours would also receive additional notifications of his whereabouts upon his release.



Prosecutors are now seeking a court hearing so the judge overseeing the case can make a decision on whether or not to implement the predator label, which is given to a person who has "a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses".



Cosby has faced similar historic accusations from dozens of other women in recent years. He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.



The actor is currently under house arrest. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction, which was delivered at the end of his second trial.



The case was originally tried in 2017, but ended in a mistrial after the jury was left deadlocked.

