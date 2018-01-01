Mila Kunis' mum wasn't thrilled when she started dating Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis' mother was shocked and stunned when the actress first revealed she was dating her childhood crush, Ashton Kutcher.

The Bad Moms star made the confession while she was out driving around Los Angeles, and admits her mum didn't take the news well.

"I told my mom I was seeing him," Mila said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, 'Mom, I have to tell you I’m dating somebody'. And she was like, 'Oh tell me! Who are you dating?' And I was like, 'You’ve got to brace yourself for this one... I'm dating Ashton Kutcher'.

"And she literally was like, 'Shut the f**k up' in Russian. I was like, 'No I’m serious. I also may be in love with him so...'

"There were so many thoughts that she couldn’t process... There’s so many versions of his life that people thought he was that he wasn't."

Mila believes her mum may have bought into all the bad press surrounding his divorce from Demi Moore, and rumours of infidelity that Ashton shielded his new girlfriend from: "He was coming off of a divorce. He was post, post, post, way post-divorce, but I think there was a lot of misconceptions about the divorce. And because he’s very private, and respectful, he wasn’t gonna go and say anything, so he kind of just let rumours be rumours, and so, people believe in the rumours...

"People had a weird perception of who he was based on (cheating) rumours that he didn’t correct. We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 per cent each other’s faults, we knew exactly who we were... And we were like, 'I accept you for who you are'."

Mila first met Kutcher when she was a teenager and they became castmates on TV show That '70s Show.