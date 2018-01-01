Claire Danes was determined not to fall for Leonardo DiCaprio on film set

Claire Danes struggled on the set of beloved Shakespeare revamp Romeo + Juliet, because she didn't want to fall in love with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Homeland star played Juliet to the movie stud's Romeo in the 1996 Baz Luhrmann film and admits she had to keep telling herself not to turn the pair's onscreen romance into a real one.

"That was problematic," she tells W magazine. "I couldn’t really have a crush on the guy I was professionally having a crush on!

"Quite a few gay men have talked to me about the fact that when they were kids watching Romeo + Juliet, they were confused about who they wanted to kiss. It was all about Leo! And I completely understand."

The two stars never dated and Claire went on to romance Billy Crudup and then marry Brit Hugh Dancy, the father of her son Cyrus. The couple is currently expecting a second child. Meanwhile, Leonardo has dated a string of top models, including Gisele Bundchen and Toni Garrn.

The actress also tells W she had crushed on Ricky Schroder and "the Coreys, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman" when she was a kid.

"There was a hotline, something like 1-900-Corey," she recalls. "I was in a crummy mood one day after school and I kept calling it. A month later, my dad got the bill. He was like, 'Claire, did you call this weird hotline number?'"