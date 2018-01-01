Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams to take Bob Fosse/Gwen Verdon love story to TV

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are to put their best feet forward to portray legendary dancers Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on TV.

The pair will star in an untitled eight-episode series developed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson.

Based on Sam Wasson's biography, Fosse, the project will chronicle filmmaker and choreographer Fosse and Broadway star Verdon's romantic and creative partnership.

Kail, Levenson, and Miranda will executive produce the FX series, along with Rockwell and Williams. Kail is set to direct the first episode.

"Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film. But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse’s work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style - and make him a star," a statement from Kail, Levenson, and Miranda reads. "We are honored to work with these two extraordinary actors (Rockwell & Williams), to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them."

Nicole Fosse, Fosse and Verdon's daughter, will serve as co-executive producer, according to Deadline.

"My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known," she tells the outlet. "They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty, and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story."

Multiple Tony Award winner Fosse, who was the brains behind stage shows like Chicago and Pippin, was married to his third wife Verdon from 1960 until his death in 1987.