Henry Cavill lifts his mood with life tips from an 80 year old

Actor Henry Cavill uses life advice from an octogenarian to keep himself grounded and help "bring things into perspective".

The Justice League star reveals he keeps a note of 50 different quotes detailing the key to lifelong happiness, and he has been turning to the messages on a daily basis to give his mood a little lift whenever necessary.

"A friend of mine sent me this text a long time ago, and it's stuck with me ever since," he explained.

"It's 50 points, and it's advice from an 80 year old. And I try to read through these points every day, good day or a bad day, especially on bad days, it really, really helps, because it does bring things into perspective a lot."

Among the handy pieces of advice are, "Sing in the shower," and "Choose your life's mate carefully. From this one decision will come 90 per cent of all your happiness or misery."

"Never deprive someone of hope, it might be all that they have," is another tip Henry is also fond of, as is, "Never waste an opportunity to tell somebody you love them."

The actor likes to remind himself of the little notes to help him focus on priorities in life.

"It's important to bring things back into perspective," he told breakfast show Good Morning America, "especially today where everything is almost like an assault, with social media or the media itself, your friends, or just work in general, and to think or look through the eyes of an 80-year-old person who's lived life and said, 'By the way, these are the secrets,' it's worth listening to."

However, Henry confesses he isn't quite sure where his friend found the life advice, and although he'd like to believe it was written by a wise old soul, he admits it could just be his mate "who's made it up".

Regardless of its origin, the Brit has adopted the mantras as part of his daily routine, and he likely recited a few of them recently, after discovering he had been killed off in an Internet death hoax.

"A friend told me that I was dead, by text obviously," the 35-year-old recalled, "and I checked online and sure enough, I found out I was dead, according to Google!"

Henry admits it was a little unnerving, but quipped, "It definitely made me feel very alive!"