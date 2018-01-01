Julia Roberts & Steve McQueen movies to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

New films from Steve McQueen, Julia Roberts, and Barry Jenkins will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

McQueen's movie Widows, starring Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Colin Farrell, will be one of the festival's big draws a month before it opens the BFI London Film Festival in October (18).

The film is McQueen’s first since the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave.

Jenkins will debut If Beale Street Could Talk, his first film since winning the Best Picture award at the Oscars for Moonlight, and Roberts is premiering Ben Is Back.

There will also be premieres of Dame Judi Dench's new film Red Joan, Hotel Mumbai, and Life Itself, starring Olivia Wilde, Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar Isaac, while Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, will also screen, along with Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga.

"We have an exceptional selection of films this year that will excite festival audiences from all walks of life," Piers Handling, the CEO and director of TIFF, says in a press release. "Today’s line-up showcases beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in film-making, including numerous female powerhouses.

"The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. Every September we invite the whole film world to Toronto, one of the most diverse, movie-mad cities in the world. I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to put together a line-up of galas and special presentations that reflects Toronto’s spirit of inclusive, passionate engagement with film. We can’t wait to unveil these films for our audience."

The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival runs from 6 to 16 September (18).

The line-up of movies was set to be released during a press conference on Tuesday (24Jul18), but that was cancelled following a fatal shooting incident in the city on Sunday.