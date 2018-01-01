Henry Cavill was banned from performing HALO jump in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

British actor Henry Cavill was denied the opportunity to perform a daring airplane stunt on the set of the new Mission: Impossible movie because he could have killed leading man Tom Cruise.

The Justice League star joined the cast of the latest high-octane action thriller, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and was allowed to perform almost all of his own daring sequences, an aspect of the job Henry really enjoyed.

"For me, that was kinda like an exciting opportunity," he told breakfast show Good Morning America.

"My first day on set, I went to speak to (director) Chris McQuarrie and (stunt co-ordinator) Wade Eastwood, who is the... one who actually did all the stunt magic in the movie, and I said, 'Guys, anything that is legal, and that won't involve me accidentally killing everybody else if I mess up, consider me in,' and they did, so I got to do all my own stunts apart from one."

That was a stunt he had long been dreaming of checking off his wish list.

"(The one) I could not do - and this is the most heartbreaking thing for me, because it is 100 per cent on my bucket list - was the HALO (high altitude-low opening) jump," he said, referring to the technique of high-altitude military parachuting, which involves jumping out of a plane and free-falling for a period of time before opening a parachute at a low altitude.

"(Getting to) jump out of the back of a C-17 (large military transport aircraft) at dusk was my idea of magic, and I was praying... they would let me do it, begging Tom," Henry shared of his efforts to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush.

However, Cruise was the one who had to tell Henry it wasn't going to happen.

"Tom eventually said to me, 'Look, Henry, I understand what you're saying, I would love, love, love for you to do it, but if you do, the chances are that you will kill me and everyone else in the process!'" he recalled.

Instead, Henry had to watch enviously as Tom took jump after jump to make sure the final take for the big action scene was perfect.

"He did hundreds of hours of jumping (in preparation), and shooting that sequence was, I think, 106 jumps," Cavill added.

It wasn't the only breathtaking stunt Tom performed - he also leaped across buildings in London for the new movie, but broke his ankle during filming last year (17), forcing McQuarrie to briefly halt the shoot as the leading man recovered.