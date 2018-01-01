Emma Thompson joins Men in Black spin-off movie

Emma Thompson is set to return to the Men in Black franchise.

The British actress will reprise her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3 in the upcoming spin-off film, according to Variety.

To be directed by The Fate of the Furious helmer F. Gary Gray, the untitled movie is the fourth instalment of the alien-fighting franchise.

Original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who played Agent J and Agent K respectively, reteamed for the third instalment back in 2012, tens years after the second film.

Plot details about the new feature are being kept under wraps, though the story is believed to follow a London-based team of Men in Black secret agents who become involved in a murder mystery that sends them travelling the globe.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are set to have central roles in the flick, while it was previously reported that Liam Neeson will play the head of the Men in Black organisation in London.

Rafe Spall, Kumail Nanjiani and French dancers Les Twins, Laurent Nicolas and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, have also been cast in unknown parts. Production is due to begin in the U.K. this month (Jul18).

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies as well as the animated TV series, are back as producers and Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer.

The script is being penned by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, with the movie slated to hit cinemas from June 2019.

Double Oscar-winning actress Emma was most recently seen onscreen in Beauty and the Beast and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). She will soon begin promoting Rowan Atkinson spy flick Johnny English Strikes Again, in which she plays the Prime Minister, and drama The Children Act.

Emma is also wrapping work on The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, where she voices the character of Polynesia, as well as comedy Late Night, Mindy Kaling's feature about a late-night talk show host who suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.