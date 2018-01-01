Gary Oldman cast in Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window

Gary Oldman is joining Amy Adams in mystery drama The Woman in the Window.

The British actor's involvement in the film will reunite him with Darkest Hour director Joe Wright, the film which earned Gary his first Best Actor Academy Award at the ceremony earlier this year (18). In the adaption of the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, Amy plays a child psychologist with severe agoraphobia, a disorder characterised by symptoms of anxiety in situations where the person perceives their environment to be unsafe. As a result, she hasn't left her house in months, but her life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a horrible crime involving a new neighbouring family. Gary, 60, will play the father of the mysterious family in question, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

22 Jump Street star Wyatt Russell has also been tapped for the feature, while Julianne Moore is rumoured to be joining the cast as well.

Scott Rudin, who has produced critically acclaimed films including No Country for Old Men, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Lady Bird - and is also a recipient of the coveted EGOT honour - is producing the picture. He will be joined by fellow Lady Bird producer Eli Bush, while writer Tracy Letts - who also played Larry McPherson in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed movie - is penning the script.

Gary recently played the title character in Federico D'Alessandro's sci-fi thriller Tau, which is now available on Netflix, and will return to cinema screens later this year alongside Gerard Butler and rapper Common in Hunter Killer, currently scheduled for an October release.

Meanwhile, Amy is currently starring in television series Sharp Objects and will also be reprising her role as Giselle in Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.