Tom Cruise dares James Corden to go skydiving

Tom Cruise has dared James Corden to go skydiving after the TV host mocked one of his film stunts.

The actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (24Jul18) to promote his latest action flick, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, in which he reprises his role as protagonist Ethan Hunt.

During the interview, James asked Tom about some of his biggest stunts and jokingly made light of the HALO jump scene, in which the star drops from 25,000 feet in the sky and opens his parachute close to the ground.

"I want to entertain an audience, we come up with great stories and we're able to put a camera in places that you normally can't. So it's not just stunts. It's storytelling and character... I can't help it. I'm 100 per cent when I do something and I just want to give the audience the very best so that's what I try to do," he said, to which James replied that he was more impressed by Tom's fast driving than his parachute sequences. "It's falling, it's falling through the sky. I think we're all getting carried away."

Tom then challenged the British presenter to go skydiving with him.

"It's a little more than that. It took 106 jumps to get but if you're interested I'm happy to take you if you wanna try it? If it's so easy you can come with me. Would you like to do it?'" he asked, with James anxiously responding, "Sure. Yeah, I'll do it. I'll do it. I'm serious."

The pair then shook hands but did not share plans for when the skydive may take place.

Later in the chat, Tom also shared he once took his mother Mary Lee, who passed away last year, skydiving around the time he was filming Days of Thunder in the early 1990s.

"We went skydiving together, I kissed her as we were going down. I had a video tape, VHS, and when it was done I had it FedEx'd to all my sisters," the 56-year-old recalled. "They opened it and put it on and saw what we were doing and just s**t themselves. They were like, 'What are you doing to our mother!"'