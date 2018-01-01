Naya Rivera performs Big Sean's IDFWU on Lip Sync Battle

Actress Naya Rivera shocked fans at a recent taping of hit U.S. show Lip Sync Battle by performing a Big Sean song partly inspired by their bitter split.

The former Glee star faced off with Get Out actor Lil Rel Howery on the episode, during which she boldly mimed along to the rapper's IDFWU (I Don't F**k With You), an angry track Sean released in September, 2014, five months after calling off their whirlwind engagement.

Naya's choice of tune clearly left co-hosts Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J stunned, with the rap veteran asking Howery for his thoughts on the actress "going there" with the fiery performance after the set, reports Billboard.com.

"You took me by surprise on that one," the comedian quipped to Naya. "I was like, 'Ohhh!'"

Big Sean previously insisted IDFWU was not written specifically about any relationship, but later confessed to Complex magazine that one line was penned about Rivera.

The lyrics in question read: "Everyday I wake up celebratin' s**t, why?/'Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b**ch".

Naya began dating Big Sean in early 2013 and they became engaged within months, but ended up splitting in April, 2014.

The 31-year-old quickly rebounded with actor Ryan Dorsey, and they tied the knot on 19 July, 2014 - the date she had originally been due to wed Sean. Naya and Ryan, who share two-year-old son Josey, have since broken up and are in the process of divorcing.

Her episode of Lip Sync Battle, on which celebrities compete by miming along to hit songs, airs in the U.S. on Thursday (26Jul18).