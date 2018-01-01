Taylor Swift trademarks cats' names for new range of projects

Taylor Swift has moved to trademark the names of her beloved pet cats for a variety of potential new ventures, including musical recordings and a live show.

The Shake It Off hitmaker often features her furry friends Olivia Benson and Dr. Meredith Grey on her social media pages, and has even started to use their images on various merchandise sold on her website.

However, Taylor has now applied to register "Meredith & Olivia Swift" at the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, with the documents seeking to reserve the rights to the phrase for use on clothing, handbags, and jewellery, among other items.

According to TMZ.com, the paperwork also indicates the possibility of using the names on musical recordings and a Meredith & Olivia Swift series.

The news emerges months after Taylor's famous felines scored cameos in the Deadpool 2 movie, where their images were used on a T-shirt worn by celebrity pal Ryan Reynolds as his anti-hero character Deadpool, alongside the words, "Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever".

Taylor took to Instagram back in May (18) to share a screen shot of the moment in question and celebrate her pets' big break.

"I'm so proud of my fuzzy daughters," she captioned the picture as she tagged Ryan in the image. "Deadpool 2!!! Thanks @vancityreynolds".

Meanwhile, Taylor is taking her love of felines to a whole new level, after signing on to voice a character in a movie version of classic musical Cats.

She will co-star with Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen in the Tom Hooper film, based on the stage production written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and produced by Cameron Mackintosh.