Josh Duhamel splits from Eiza Gonzalez - report

Actors Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have reportedly parted ways after five months of dating.

The Transformers star, 45, was first linked to the actress in February (18), and they were subsequently spotted on a number of dates, even enjoying a vacation together in Eiza's native Mexico in early July (18).

However, a source tells Us Weekly the couple split "a couple of weeks ago", claiming, "They just drifted apart."

"Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," another insider explains to People.com.

Josh is also said to have confirmed the news himself, reportedly telling members of the paparazzi they were "done" while he was out in Los Angeles on Monday (23Jul18), according to the Daily Mail.

Eiza, 28, has yet to comment on the reports, which emerge weeks after she took Josh as her date to attend Twilight star Ashley Greene's wedding to Paul Khoury in San Jose, California on 6 July (18).

The Baby Driver beauty, who was previously linked to dance DJ Calvin Harris in 2016, and Liam Hemsworth in 2013, has been busy filming back-to-back projects in recent months, with five movies currently in post-production, including Alita: Battle Angel, Welcome to Marwen, and Cut Throat City. She is also about to begin work on Kung Fury 2 and Vin Diesel's superhero blockbuster Bloodshot, and is set to return to TV in upcoming series God's Equation, after previously starring in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Meanwhile, Josh recently finished the films Think Like a Dog and The Buddy Games.

The relationship was Josh's first since his split from his wife, singer Fergie, the mother of his four-year-old son Axl Jack.

They announced their separation last September (17) after eight years of marriage.