Amy Adams' new TV drama too dark for second season

Amy Adams' dark new TV drama Sharp Objects won't be back for a second season on HBO, because the actress has already had enough of her broken character.

In the show, which debuted in America earlier this month (Jul18), the Doubt star plays alcoholic journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to investigate a brutal murder while tackling psychological issues from her past.

The series, which also features Patricia Clarkson as Camille's highly-strung mother, is only three episodes in, but HBO bosses have announced there will not be a second season because Adams has made it clear she doesn't want to reprise her deeply disturbed character.

"Unlike (HBO hit) Big Little Lies, where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it’s a very dark character, very dark material and Amy doesn't want to live in this character again and I can’t blame her," HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline during a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday (25Jul18). "So there are no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series."

Sharp Objects is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.

Adams also hinted she was struggling with the show at the event, revealing she would suffer from late-night insomnia and anxiety.

"I felt crazy," she shared. "I had insomnia and anxiety and I'd have to realise that I didn't own it. It belonged to Camille."

Amy also previously revealed she felt like she had a hangover after watching herself portray heavy-drinking Camille.

"I knew of course that she was a heavy drinker, but I went back and watched the first episode and there's a moment where I woke up and I had a visceral feeling of a hangover...," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "It was interesting, I've never had that much of a physical response to something I did as an actress. I felt hungover watching it. I think everybody watching it should have some water and Advil (pain medication) on standby."