Azealia Banks' crowdfunding campaign to sue Russell Crowe on hold

Azealia Banks appears to have abandoned her crowdfunding bid to sue Russell Crowe.

The outspoken rapper and singer launched a campaign to raise money to file a lawsuit against the Oscar winner after claiming he choked her, spat in her face and used the N-word while throwing her out of a private party he was hosting in a hotel suite in 2016.

Banks managed to raise just over $2,900 (GBP2,200) towards her $100,000 (GBP76,000) goal in the month since she started the campaign, and it has now been put on hold.

Sources tell The Blast the last donation was made three weeks ago.

Launching the fundraising bid in June, Banks wrote: "Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage. Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities.

"This isn’t about a big pay day for me, it’s about letting the world know that black women are victims to the same sort of disgusting violence men in Hollywood deal out to women and it’s important to send a message that black women also deserve justice and will get justice in these situations.

"Crowe called me a n**ger, choked me, and spat on me... if I were a white singer he wouldn’t have even thought about laying a finger on me."

The actor's guests claim he tried to throw Azealia out of his room at the Beverly Hills Hotel after she allegedly threatened to cut one of his fellow dinner party guests with a glass.

Rapper and director RZA, who brought Banks as his guest, confirmed Crowe spat on her but insisted she was drunk and out of control.

Azealia filed a police report after she was kicked out of the party but lawmakers opted not to pursue charges against the actor after speaking to several witnesses.