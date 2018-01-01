Jeremy Irvine was terrified about singing in Mamma Mia! sequel

Actor Jeremy Irvine is hoping his turn as a young Pierce Brosnan in the Mamma Mia! sequel will help friends and family forget his first musical efforts.

The War Horse star, who belts out a couple of ABBA numbers with Lily James in the new movie, admits he was struck down with stagefright just before the cameras rolled on his scenes, because he couldn't shake the memory of his disastrous singing efforts in a school production of Les Miserables when he was a teenager.

"I had one line to sing in Les Miserables and it was parodied for years to come," he tells website Just Jared. "Even the drama teacher herself did impressions of me in Les Mis. I blame that on a voice going through the process of breaking."

And he admits there wasn't much preparation before he joined Lily on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

"You think with a $100 million movie, there would be months of training," he adds. "Nope! When you are singing in front of people it is incredibly naked. I got stage fright like never before."

But Jeremy is quite proud of his efforts and thrilled to be a part of the Mamma Mia! franchise, years after dismissing the first film as silly.

"When the original film came out I was a grumpy, rebellious 18 year old, so the last thing I wanted to watch was Mamma Mia!" he smiles. "Only now, when the trailers are out, the posters are up and we are on the side of buses am I beginning to realise how big the fanbase is. How nice to have a movie coming out that people already like!"

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actually opened in some territories last weekend (20Jul18).