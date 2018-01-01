NEWS Henry Cavill: 'I'm the action man to play the next James Bond' Newsdesk Share with :







Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Henry Cavill is hoping his latest action film serves as an audition to play James Bond.



The Brit, who also portrays Superman in the Justice League films, has revealed he'd jump at the chance to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, promising producers an all-action performance if he's given the opportunity.



And he's hopeful his role in the new Tom Cruise blockbuster will put him at the top of Bond bosses' wish list.



"I would love to do it of course, I think Bond would be a really fun role," Henry tells Yahoo! Movies. "It's British, it's cool. I think that now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge, we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well.



"That's not to say they weren't doing real stunts (in the Bond franchise), I'm just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I've learned on this (film) and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I'd love to play a Brit. I don't get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say 'yes'."



But Cavill faces some pretty stiff competition should the Bond role become available, as expected, when Craig wraps work on his latest outing as 007 - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Dominic Cooper has also expressed an interest, stating he grew up worshipping the movie superspy.



"I'd love to (be Bond), he's an astonishing character," the 40-year-old stated. "He plays in every English boy's childhood memory. I had the original Aston Martin DB5 as a toy car. As long as I felt I could bring something else to it, do something dynamic, I'd love the challenge."



And former 007 Pierce Brosnan, who appears alongside Cooper in the Mamma Mia! sequel, has offered up Tom Hardy as the perfect guy to replace Craig.



"Daniel Craig has been an incredible Bond," the Die Another Day actor told The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine recently. "He's very physical, he looks lethal. You genuinely believe this is someone who could kill a man.



"He will do the next movie, and then I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond. I'd be happy to see him do it.



Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, and James Norton are also on fans' lists to take over as Bond.



Craig's fifth and perhaps final outing as Bond will begin shooting in December (18) and open in theatres in October, 2019.

