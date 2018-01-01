Kelly Osbourne attacks tabloid over Demi Lovato overdose headline

Kelly Osbourne has slammed tabloid reporters for their "irresponsible journalism" after allegedly twisting comments she made about Demi Lovato's suspected drug overdose.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter, who has battled her own substance abuse issues in the past, opened up about her daily fight to stay sober during an appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Wednesday (25Jul18), a day after singer Demi was hospitalised.

On the show, Kelly made it clear she was simply speaking from her own experience, as she insisted rehab treatment is never a miracle fix.

"People need to know rehab doesn't fix you, it just helps you to get yourself on the right track. You're never fixed," she reportedly said. "You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again."

Her quotes were picked up by reporters at the Daily Mail, who ran her statements under the headline, "Demi Lovato 'Drug Overdose': Kelly Osbourne Claims Her Good Friend, 25, Will NEVER Be 'Cured' of Her Addictions Following Shock Relapse".

The piece prompted Kelly to lash out at the publication's editors, insisting the article's headline is thoroughly misleading, because that's not what she suggested at all.

"Yet again turning my words into what you want them to be NOT what I actually said!" Kelly fumed on Twitter. "This kind of irresponsible journalism only adds to the problem surrounding addiction. STOP Sensationalizing peoples (sic) problems when you should be loving and supporting them!"

The 33-year-old concluded her post by sending a brief nod to Lovato, adding the hashtag, "#LoveYouDemi".

Emergency services were called to the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker's Hollywood home around midday on Tuesday and medics transported her to a Los Angeles hospital for treatment.

Her representative has since confirmed Demi is "awake" and recovering under doctors' care, but released a statement insisting, "some of the information being reported is incorrect".

Further details about the inaccuracies have yet to be released.

Demi, 25, had been outspoken about overcoming her personal problems in the past, and had been clean for six years before confessing she had relapsed in the lyrics to her most recent single, Sober, which debuted in June (18).