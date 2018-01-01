Ryan Reynolds developing R-rated Home Alone stoner film

Ryan Reynolds is working on an R-rated take on the beloved Home Alone movies.

The Canadian actor is attached to produce Stoned Alone, which is being developed by studio bosses at Fox, with actress filmmaker Augustine Frizzell set to direct.

According to Variety, Ryan may also star in the film. Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider have penned the script for the project from an idea by Fox executive Matt Reilly, with the storyline set to tell of a "weed growing loser" who misses a plane bound for his holiday ski trip.

Instead, he gets high and becomes paranoid that people are breaking into his house, and when he discovers that they are, he tries to thwart off the thieves and defend his property.

The plot echoes the story of 1990 comedy film Home Alone which was written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus. Starring Macaulay Culkin and as Kevin McCallister, the holiday favourite followed the boy as he was mistakenly left behind when his family flies to Paris for their Christmas vacation. Kevin initially relishes being home alone, but soon has to contend with two would-be burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Home Alone grossed $476.7 million (£361 million) at the worldwide box office and spawned a successful film franchise with four sequels, including 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which featured the original cast.

Ryan will produce via his Maximum Effort production banner, while George Dewey will act as executive producer. The 41-year-old was most recently seen onscreen as Wade Wilson / Deadpool in superhero flick Deadpool 2.

He is in the post-production phases of Detective Pikachu, in which he voices the titular Pokemon character. A potential release date for Stoned Alone has not yet been announced.