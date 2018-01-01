Gwyneth Paltrow didn't want Goop articles to be fact-checked

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop magazine split with Conde Nast as she disagreed with the importance of fact-checking.

The actress launched her lifestyle brand in 2008 starting as a weekly newsletter, before expanded into e-commerce and going on to release a quarterly print magazine last April (17) under the publishing house responsible for brands including Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. However, the working relationship came to an end after the mass media company decided to replace Goop pieces that failed their fact-checking process with travel articles.

“They’re a company that’s really in transition and do things in a very old-school way,” the 45-year-old explained in an interview with the New York Times. “But it was amazing to work with Anna (Wintour, artistic director). I love her. She’s a total idol of mine. We realised we could just do a better job of it ourselves in-house. I think for us it was really like we like to work where we are in an expansive space. Somewhere like Conde, understandably, there are a lot of rules.”

The magazine only lasted two issues, and Goop has continued to faced criticism from medical professionals who have dubbed some of its content harmful and misleading.

Her controversial wellness advice has also made Gwyneth unpopular with the general public at times, and she admitted she was baffled by a past magazine article which described her as the most hated woman in the world.

“I remember being like: Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow," the Shakespeare in Love star recalled. "It was also the same week that I was People’s Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like: Wait, I don’t understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world’s most beautiful?”

“That’s all we do as women. We just kick the (expletive) out of ourselves," she added.