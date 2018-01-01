Henry Cavill devoured coconut cake sent to him by Tom Cruise

Henry Cavill refused to share the decadent cake gifted to him by Tom Cruise for Christmas.

Famously, Tom sends his co-stars and friends a "Cruise Cake" each year, with Kirsten Dunst, Jimmy Kimmel and Barbara Walters among the recipients. Henry was also a sent a coconut and white chocolate dessert by his Mission: Impossible - Fallout co-star last December (17), though he was reluctant to try it at first because it appeared "too healthy".

"One day I received said coconut cake, which said, 'Happy Christmas Henry, from Tom Cruise.' Which is pretty cool by the way. And I thought, 'There's no way I'm eating that, it's going to be made of healthy stuff, Paleo or whatever.' It's Christmas, I don't do healthy at Christmas," he recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (25Jul18).

While Henry left the cake sitting in his kitchen for a while, a friend prompted him to try it.

"Eventually, a friend came over to my house and saw the cake and said, 'What's that?' And I said, 'Oh that's a cake from Tom Cruise.' And they went, 'Why aren't you eating it?' and I said, 'Because it's probably healthy.' (We then) cut it up and it's the most luxurious, unhealthy cake. And so, I then ate the whole thing," the 35-year-old smiled, admitting that he devoured it by himself.

During the interview, Henry also spoke about what it was like to work with Tom on the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The British star shared that one fight scene involving himself, Tom and stuntman Liang Yang took more than a month to get right.

"We had it scheduled for four days but ended up shooting for four weeks. It's the problem with working with perfectionists like McQ and Tom Cruise, if it's not right, you keep on shooting," he said, adding that Tom is made for making action movies. "He's just really good. I'm not sure that he bleeds."