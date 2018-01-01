Jenna Dewan: 'My split from Channing Tatum has been a positive experience'

Actress Jenna Dewan views her marriage split from Channing Tatum as a "positive" experience because their relationship has evolved for the better.

The Step Up stars shocked fans in April (18) when they announced they were separating after nine years of marriage, and although devotees were saddened by the news, Jenna insists the changing nature of their union hasn't been a bad thing.

"It's OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much - that it can be a positive thing," she tells Women's Health magazine. "That was ultimately what happened with us."

Since her split from the Magic Mike actor, Jenna has been focusing on her own healing and growth, but she's still learning how to adjust to life as a single mum to the estranged couple's five-year-old daughter Everly.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself - my needs and wants as a woman," she says. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be OK with however that looks."

"I feel I've been on a wave of growth," Jenna adds. "It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that. It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it."

However, Jenna is happy about the path her life is now on and is looking forward to her continued growth.

"I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power," she continues. "It was always, 'I'm a dancer, or I'm married, or I'm an actress.' Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself."