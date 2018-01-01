Pamela Anderson: 'Threesomes aren't all they're cracked up to be'

Pamela Anderson has sworn off having any more threesomes because she's never had a "positive" experience in bed with two partners.

The 51-year-old former Baywatch star recently served as Dazed magazine's guest sex and relationships editor, and when one reader asked for her opinion on a menage a trois, Pam insisted it's not as sexy as it seems.

"I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way," she replied. "But to each their own. All my lovers were too jealous. Except for maybe one that fantasized about me being with a woman and watching us.

"It sounds tempting sometimes, but I’m too romantic. I don't enjoy sex without love and commitment. It’s not mechanical or to show off. It’s about intimacy and sharing secrets."

Anderson also got candid with another curious reader, who asked her what she does to get "kinky".

"Sex toys can be fun," the actress wrote.

The star, who has been married four times, is currently dating 32-year-old French soccer player Adil Rami, amid rumours suggesting the couple is engaged.

"I’m very happy," Pam recently told news show Entertainment Tonight. "My mom is so funny because every time she sees me and... I want to complain about certain things she goes, 'Oh stop! You’re happy! Look at your face. Deal with it!'"

Anderson introduced her boyfriend to her mum, Carol, last weekend (22Jul18), when all three enjoyed lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills.

The actress has been dating the Olympique de Marseille player for over a year, following gossip suggesting she was dating exiled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.