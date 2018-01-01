Amber Rose: 'I think Gwyneth Paltrow is Beyonce's Becky'

Amber Rose has stunned fans of Beyonce and JAY-Z by claiming Gwyneth Paltrow is the "Becky with the good hair" who came between them.

Beyonce's devotees became detectives following the release of the R&B star's Lemonade album after the singer suggested her husband had been messing around with a mystery woman on the track Sorry.

Many names were thrown up, including Rita Ora and Rachel Roy, and now Amber, who dated JAY-Z and Beyonce's pal Kanye West, insists she knows the true identity of Becky.

"I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky with the good hair...'," Rose said during a recent appearance on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. "I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f**king JAY-Z.

"They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore."

A representative for the Oscar winner has been quick to dismiss Amber's outrageous claim, telling People the allegations are "completely absurd and 100 per cent false", adding, "Gwyneth and Beyonce and JAY Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense."

And Amber is backtracking - her publicist insists the model and TV personality was "only kidding", adding, "It was literally a joke on a podcast!"

JAY-Z came clean during an appearance on David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction earlier this year (18), confessing he was unfaithful to his wife.

"I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together," he said. "And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who's understanding and knew I'm not the worst of what I've done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work."