Miley Cyrus & Lance Bass battle for Brady Bunch house - report

Lance Bass and Miley Cyrus are secretly battling for the original The Brady Bunch house in Studio City, California.

Former *NSYNC star Bass recently went public with his hopes of snapping up the Dilling Street property, which doubled as the TV family's home, and now Miley is reportedly interested in the pad.

"I'm obviously obsessed with The Brady Bunch," Lance recently told TV show Off the Block. "I mean, I grew up watching that show... I'm going to go look at it, because I want to buy this house."

"I've got to fight, like, 1,000 other people, because now, unfortunately, everyone's talked about it," he added. "So it's no secret. And this is the first time it's been on the market in, like, 50 years."

The three-bedroom pad recently went on sale with a $1.88 million (GBP1.4 million) price tag, and the estate of the owners are keen to find a buyer who wants to keep the ranch house that has reportedly become America's second most photographed home behind the White House just as it is.

"We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down," listing agent Ernie Carswell recently told the Los Angeles Times. "We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it."

And Bass seems to be a perfect buyer: "I'm going to turn it into the TV house, because you know it doesn't have a second floor and all that stuff, but I'm going to go back to the original, original house," he revealed.

But the former pop star has stiff competition - a source claims Miley is very interested, as are house hunters from Japan, Canada and Australia.

Kelsey McCallister Wittmer inherited the house after her grandparents, Violet & George McAllister, died. They bought the place in 1973.

The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of the hit TV series, which aired from 1969 to 1974