Vegan Kate Mara accepts husband Jamie Bell's meat-eating ways

Vegan Kate Mara has learned to live with meat-eaters after discovering her husband has no plans to change his diet.

The Martian actress, who tied the knot with British actor Jamie Bell last year (17), insists she has never tried to convert friends and partners to her diet, even though she swore off eating meat and using animal products years ago.

"My husband’s not vegan, he eats meat,” she explained to USA Today. “We make different choices when it comes to food, but he totally respects my choice and he respects me and my choices."

Animal rights activist Kate finds a happy medium with Jamie by asking him to occasionally give up meat for a day.

"One of the things that he is more aware of now... is that he does not eat as much meat as he used to," she shared. "Having a Meatless Monday or whatever day of the week..., that does make a huge difference in our environment. So things like that, if you’re not willing to become a full-on vegan or vegetarian, really that is OK.

"It’s more about the choices you make and being aware of where the food you’re buying is coming from, and making conscious choices.”

Kate chose to adopt a vegan diet after she read Kimberly Snyder’s book The Beauty Detox Solution, telling Animal Equality‘s Their Voice Summer 2018 issue, "I have always been an animal lover and was a vegetarian for a while off and on (and) when I read my friend Kimberly Snyder’s book... it solidified my belief that we aren’t meant to consume animal products, whether you’re an animal lover, activist or not.

"Learning about the process that our bodies go through to digest meat and dairy was eye opening for me. My love of animals and animal activism has grown over the years, so it was a no brainer for me to become a vegan."