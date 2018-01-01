Bryce Dallas Howard to portray Elton John's mum in biopic

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard has landed the role of Elton John's mother in an upcoming biopic.

The Jurassic World star will play Sheila Farebrother in director Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman, which will feature Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Taron Egerton as the rock icon during his youth, reports Variety.

The news of Howard's casting emerges days after Game of Thrones' Richard Madden was said to be in talks to step into the part of Elton's longtime manager, John Reid.

Rocketman will explore the Tiny Dancer hitmaker's early years as a prodigy at London's Royal Academy of Music, through to his influential and enduring musical partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin, who is set to be played onscreen by Jamie Bell.

Elton and his husband, David Furnish, will help produce the project for their Rocket Pictures firm, alongside moviemaker Matthew Vaughn for his Marv Films banner.

The British singer/songwriter was famously estranged from his mum for several years after falling out in 2008, when Sheila refused the rocker's demand to cut off contact with two of their oldest friends, former driver and personal assistant Bob Halley and Reid, who had briefly been her lover.

Mother and son reconnected in 2015 after Sheila hired an Elton impersonator for her 90th birthday.

She passed away on 4 December (17), aged 92, and Elton took to Instagram to pay tribute by sharing an old photo of the pair with fans.

"So sad to say that my mother passed away...," he captioned the image. "I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for ­everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

The 71-year-old superstar also dedicated his classic hit Your Song to his late mum during a concert in Hamburg, Germany two days later.