Kristen Stewart confirmed as new Charlie's Angels star







Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and newcomer Ella Balinska will suit up as the new Charlie's Angels.



The trio has been confirmed for Elizabeth Banks' revamp of the beloved TV and movie franchises, while the director herself will play the girls' handler Bosley - the first time the role has been played by a woman.



Banks also wrote the screenplay, alongside Jay Basu, and she'll co-produce the much-anticipated project, which has been in development for over a year.



The original Charlie's Angels TV series, which ran from 1976 to 1981, starred Kate Jackson, the late Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, while Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu teamed up to play the crimefighters in two hit movies - the last, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, was released in 2003 and hauled in $259 million (GBP197 million) worldwide, according to Deadline.



The new Charlie's Angels film will mark Stewart's return to blockbusters after appearing in a string of indie movies following her run in the Twilight franchise, while actress and musician Scott clearly impressed Banks when they teamed up for last year's (17) Power Rangers movie.



She is also booked to portray Jasmine in Disney’s upcoming Aladdin revamp.



This will be Balinska's first major movie role after landing TV credits in U.K. shows including Casualty, Midsomer Murders, and The Athena.



Original Angel Jaclyn Smith recently gave Banks' new movie the thumbs up, but urged her to keep it light.



The actress, who played Kelly Garrett in the cult TV series, insists any Charlie's Angels revamp will be a winner as long as the three girls don't become ball-busting, super-serious feminists.



"It was a world of men then; they were cops and lawyers and doctors, and for three women to come on in pretty clothes and in pretty locations, they said, 'This will never last', and here we are 40 years later, and they are going to do another one (film)," Jaclyn told Access Live.



"I think it's a winning concept... I think the only time Charlie's Angels would lose is if they go to reality. We were fantasy and whimsy and con."



And she admitted she'd like a role, adding, "Maybe I could come back and be the head of (the detective agency). That'd be fun."

