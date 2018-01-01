Anne Hathaway calls out 'white privilege' after murder of black teenager Nia Wilson

Anne Hathaway has called on white people to address their "privilege" and "lack of action" following the death of black teenager Nia Wilson.

The Ocean's 8 actress railed against "white privilege" and questioned "how decent" white people really are, after 18-year-old Nia died when she and her sister Lahtifa, 26, were attacked by a white male on a subway train in Oakland, California on Sunday night (22Jul18).

Nia died from her injuries after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by John Lee Cowell, 27.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress urged white people to examine their responses when it comes to black murder victims.

"The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence," she wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of Nia on Instagram. "She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man.”

"White people - including me, including you - must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS," she continued. “Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx."

Anne's post comes after Nia's death sparked criticism of police who have been accused of being slower to respond to and solve murders of black victims.

Cowell is now in custody, but officials say it is unclear if race played a factor.

Police chief Carlos Rojas said at a news conference on Monday it was "the most vicious" attack he had seen in his nearly 30-year career.