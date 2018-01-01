Justin Theroux joins cast of Lady and the Tramp remake

Justin Theroux is lending his voice to the upcoming Lady and the Tramp remake.

The animated Disney classic from 1955 is getting the live-action/CG hybrid treatment, and following a Collider report, editors at The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that The Leftovers actor has landed the part of Tramp.

In the original feature, Tramp is a streetwise hound who falls for pampered pooch Lady, after a new baby in her family home sees her end up on the streets. After taking her under his wing, the pair goes on many adventures and also share a plate of spaghetti over dinner in the film's most iconic scene.

Earlier this week (begs23Jul18), it was also announced that Scottish actress Ashley Jensen, who has previously held voice roles in Arthur Christmas and Gnomeo & Juliet, has landed the part of Jackie - who was previously a male named Jock.

Charlie Bean, director of The Lego Ninjago Movie, is helming the project and will work from a script penned by screenwriter Andrew Bujalski.

Filming will take place in Atlanta and Savannah in the U.S. state of Georgia, with production scheduled to begin in September.

Lady and the Tramp is expected to debut on a new Disney streaming service that studio bosses are hoping to launch in 2019. They intend to include original and exclusive movies and TV series' in addition to its vast library.

Justin will return to cinema screens in August in action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, fronted by Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

He is also gearing up to begin promoting Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex.