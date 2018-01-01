James Corden completes Tom Cruise's skydiving challenge

James Corden had an "amazing" time skydiving with Tom Cruise.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (24Jul18), host James asked the actor about some of the biggest stunts in his new movie Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and joked that the parachute sequences were easy, as they simply involved "falling".

Tom then challenged the 39-year-old to go skydiving with him, with the British presenter accepting the challenge for a segment of the show which aired on Thursday evening. Prior to hopping on an aeroplane in Perris Valley, California, Tom joked that he was surprised his pal turned up at all.

"I'm just so impressed that James is going skydiving. I mean, between you and me, I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was cancelling," he said, before the camera cut to James, who expressed his disbelief and noted that his attempts to back out had failed. "I've actually been trying to get a hold of Tom for the last couple of days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone. So, I'd also like to take this time to apologise to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning."

After being suited up in safety gear, figuring out some hand signals and undergoing some warm-ups, the duo was flown 15,000 feet into the air. While Tom, 56, appeared at ease on the flight up, James was very anxious and repeated the words, "Oh my God", several times before he jumped off the plane in tandem with an instructor named Danny.

Meanwhile, the Mission: Impossible star showed off his parachuting skills on his solo descent, with both stars making it back to the ground safely.

"That was amazing, that was incredible, that was unbelievable," James noted after he had recovered, while Tom added: "You did it. James Corden - stuntman."