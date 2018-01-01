Jonathan Rhys Meyers 'couldn't be luckier' to have such a supportive wife

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has heaped praise on his "incredible" wife for her unwavering support as he continues to fight addiction issues following a recent in-flight incident.

The Mission: Impossible III star and his wife Mara Lane hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month (Jul18), after they publicly fought over his drinking on a flight from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles.

Jonathan, who has struggled with alcohol addiction for most of his adult life, was also accused of trying to use his electronic cigarette onboard the plane - a federal aviation violation, and although he was questioned by airport police upon arrival in Los Angeles, they decided against taking the matter further.

The incident prompted the Irishman to seek immediate professional help, and after regaining his sobriety, he apologised for his actions, recently telling newsman and talk show host Larry King, "I learned my lesson."

Now Jonathan, who turned 41 on Friday (27Jul18), has credited his spouse with helping him work towards conquering his substance abuse troubles once and for all.

"My wife is a superior woman. She's incredible...," he told People.com. "I couldn't be luckier."

The actor, who also relapsed last year (17) after Mara suffered a miscarriage, insists staying sober while in the public eye is tougher than ever, but he does his best to keep his behaviour under control.

"Most of the time I handle it pretty well," he explained. "But, every so often you make a stupid mistake. But living life in the public eye is very different. Remember, I've been an actor for 25 years and the whole world has changed enormously since I've started becoming an actor. It's very, very difficult to be left alone."

Mara, the mother of Jonathan's young son Wolf, previously issued an apology online on her husband's behalf after the airplane drama, claiming the star was "extremely sorry" for any inconvenience caused.