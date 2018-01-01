Britney Spears teams up with Jimmy Fallon for Ew! sketch

Britney Spears has followed in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and Lindsay Lohan by joining comedian Jimmy Fallon onscreen for his popular Ew! sketch.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host reprised his role as teenage girl Sara for the new segment, which aired on Thursday (26Jul18), with Britney testing her acting skills to portray best friend Abby.

In the skit, they recall originally meeting at a summer camp, gossip about Abby's obsession with horses, share old Instagram photos for the Throwback Thursday social media trend, and grumble about being too old to return to camp next year, while also not being old enough to serve as counselors, setting Britney up to belt out the titular line from her 2001 single I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

"It's like, I'm not a girl," began Jimmy, in character as Sara, as Britney's Abby responded by singing, "Not yet a woman."

Towards the end of the sketch, the pals took part in a speed round of Ew!, sharing their likes and dislikes, with Britney exclaiming "Ew!" to "matcha-flavoured ice cream" and "sun-dried tomatoes", while she gushed about funnyman Steve Carell as "so cute".

"He's, like, a really talented actor, have you ever seen Despicable Me 3?" she asked.

Britney, who recently completed her four-year concert residency in Las Vegas, also dubbed Sin City "cute", adding, "I would, like, totally live there."

The singer wrapped up her Britney: Piece of Me show at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve (31Dec17), and has since taken the set on the road for a world tour.

However, she is heavily rumoured to be lining up a 2019 return to the Nevada party haven, where stars like Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Celine Dion are regular performers.