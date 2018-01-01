Ed Westwick dodges sex assault charges

Actor Ed Westwick will not face criminal charges over three separate allegations of sexual assault.

The former Gossip Girl star hit headlines for all the wrong reasons in November (17), when actress Kristina Cohen went public with her claims of sexual abuse in a lengthy Facebook post, accusing Westwick of forcing himself upon her after she took a nap in the guest room of his Los Angeles home back in 2014.

He vehemently denied the accusations via social media, insisting he had no idea who Cohen was, but she took her allegations to the police and filed a formal complaint.

Two other actresses subsequently came forward with other sexual misconduct incidents reportedly involving the 31-year-old, while another woman took matters into her own hands and filed a lawsuit against Westwick, claiming she was held hostage as his sex slave for two days in 2014.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives began looking into the rape accusations, and earlier this year (18), handed three of the cases over to the District Attorney for review to determine whether or not to pursue charges.

Now, prosecutors have declined to take the matters further.

In two of the incidents, potential witnesses were reportedly unable to provide enough evidence to back up the victims' statements, while in the third case, authorities were unable to reach the woman who had filed the complaint to continue their investigation, reports TMZ.com.

Westwick is said to have faced further allegations from other women, but those purported encounters fell outside the statute of limitations.

After the news emerged on Friday (27Jul18), the actor's attorney, Blair Berk, celebrated his vindication.

"The evidence demonstrated from the start that each of the allegations made by the three women would be proven untrue," Berk declared in a statement. "It is a shame there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared.

"I hope that those who made such quick judgment here not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so swiftly condemn before investigating the truth."

The scandals cost Westwick his role in the Agatha Christie series Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the U.K.'s Christmas broadcasting schedule in November (17). The BBC show was reshot, with actor Christian Cooke brought in as Westwick's replacement.