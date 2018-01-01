Carrie Fisher to appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Actress Carrie Fisher will make a posthumous appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX.

The star, who portrayed the iconic Princess Leia Organa in the classic sci-fi franchise, passed away in December, 2016, but the next film will not go on without her.

Bosses at Disney and Lucasfilm revealed on Friday (27Jul18) Princess Leia will be resurrected for the forthcoming Episode IX via unused footage director J.J. Abrams had previously gathered while shooting 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the seventh movie in the main series.

"Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG (computer-generated) character," Abrams shared in a statement to Variety. "With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."

Episode IX is the final instalment of the Skywalker storyline, with actor Mark Hamill tapped to reprise his iconic role as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, has also been invited back into the fold, while more recent additions to the Star Wars franchise, like Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, will also appear in Episode IX, which was co-written by filmmaker Abrams and Chris Terrio.

The newest member of the Star Wars family is Keri Russell, who is now confirmed as a castmate for Episode IX, which is due to open in theatres next year (19).