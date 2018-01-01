Tom Hardy was excited by challenge of playing a dual role in Venom

Tom Hardy relished the challenge of playing two characters in upcoming comic book movie Venom.

In the superhero movie, the British actor portrays Eddie Brock, a journalist investigating the mysterious Life Foundation who comes into contact with an alien parasite known as a symbiote and becomes infected, mutating into anti-hero Venom.

In many scenes, Eddie and Venom interact with each other, and Tom has admitted that he loved the challenge, having done it once before with 2015 gangster movie Legend, in which he played both Kray twins.

"I was prepping two different characters throughout the movie and that was a challenge which I was really looking forward to," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I had done that kind of before with this gangster movie that I'd played two twins in, so when this opportunity popped up to play Venom... the great thing about him is that he's a Jekyll and Hyde character so I get to play two very different people within the same body."

To film the scenes, Tom would play one character and hear the other's lines, which he had already recorded, in his ear, so he could convincingly interact and argue with himself, and he admitted it must have been odd for onlookers to see.

"It looks weird from the outside if you don't hear what I'm hearing, it just looks like a man talking to himself, which is partly Eddie Brock's problem," the 40-year-old laughed.

Director Ruben Fleischer has also heaped praise on his star and explained that it was impressive to see him handle two roles at the same time.

"It's a real testament to Tom's talent. He had to play these two characters simultaneously and watching him manage both personalities in his head at one time, just as a director, was so fun, to see him act literally opposite himself. It's really impressive," he gushed.