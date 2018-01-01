Frederick Schmidt didn't hesitate when offered Mission: Impossible role

Saying yes to Mission: Impossible - Fallout was a no-brainer for Frederick Schmidt.

The actor joins Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames in the sixth instalment of the famous franchise.

Playing Zola, the burly brother of Vanessa Kirby's White Widow arms dealer character, Frederick had no hesitation in accepting the role from director Christopher McQuarrie.

"It's... Yeah. It's a call you don't need to take twice," he laughed to Cover Media in an exclusive chat, going on to explain that although he was joining a well-known cinema series, he was made to feel welcome on set. "To begin with, it is very well established, you want to make sure you fit in and it all works together, but between McQuarrie, and Paramount, and Tom and everyone, they made me feel so welcome."

Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill were also newcomers, along with Fredrick and The Crown star Vanessa, while Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin joined the core cast in reprising their roles.

To make sure their sibling relationship was believable, Supergirl actor Frederick and Vanessa met up before filming started.

"Funnily enough, me and Vanessa, we met. We were due to a do a film together many years ago and it just never transpired for one reason or another, so it's funny that we somehow become brother and sister in this," he said at the Mission: Impossible - Fallout London premiere. "But we sat down to really just start to get to know each other and build that trust. Part of that was building a bit of a back story."