Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I am scared, but optimistic about second marriage'

Gwyneth Paltrow is "a little scared" about marrying for a second time as she prepares to wed Brad Falchuk.

The Avengers: Infinity War star was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016 and is reportedly set to walk down the aisle with TV producer Brad later this year (18).

Gwyneth, 45, is confident about her future with her fiance, but that hasn't stopped her from battling a few fears about becoming a wife once more.

"I'm a little scared, but I'm very optimistic," Paltrow told fellow actress Sarah Jessica Parker during her Goop podcast.

However, Parker insisted Gwyneth shouldn't be worrying, because she is entering the new union with a better perspective on love and life.

"I think you should be (optimistic)," the Sex and the City star said. "The only reason I feel you probably should be optimistic is that you're a grown-up woman and you're making a choice for entirely different reasons. Perspective and life experience is everything, it informs everything, but I think the value of you being a sophisticated woman and choosing marriage is promising."

Sarah, who has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since 1997, also explained it is important women experience heartbreak.

"I think it's great to have been wrong in love and been destroyed and heartbroken," the 53-year-old added. "I just think it makes what you imagined to be a life choice better. Everybody should date, if that's what you're interested in, and you should be wrong, and you should break some hearts and your heart should be broken, and you should lay in bed, in your old days next to a telephone, looking at it hoping it's going to ring and be disappointed that it never does."

During the conversation, Paltrow also revealed it was hit show Sex and the City that helped her get through a tough break-up in the past, which Parker attributes to how the friendships between the four leading women were portrayed.

"The intimacy of the friendships, the more honest portrait of friendships, when they're good and when they're bad, when they're betraying each other, and when they're really supportive and good to each other, when they're reliant to comment on one another in ways that's inspiring and familiar," Parker continued. "I think just the really candid nature of the dialogue was just something that perhaps women were experiencing in their own lives, but they (had) never seen it in cinema."