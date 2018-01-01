Emma Thompson: 'I've always been paid less than my male co-stars'

Emma Thompson has always been paid less than her male colleagues.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress said women across the world are treated like "second-class citizens" and backed a move to publish salaries to reveal the gender pay gap.

Emma, 59, told Good Housekeeping magazine it was wrong that women are being paid substantially less for doing the same job as a man.

"I was always paid less than my male counterparts. Publishing figures is the first step," she explained. "It’s a forensic way of looking at how women are second-class citizens, and I appreciate that because it’s not emotional.

"This is the fact: this person does the same work for less money, and that’s just wrong," she added.

Imploring women to be financially independent, the Harry Potter star fired: "Earn your own living and keep your own money. It's your cash and you should always decide what to do with it."

As she prepares to turn 60 next year, Emma revealed she is enjoying her mature years. "I’ve never felt so powerful and so calm. I just don’t care, because I’m too old," she said.

"It's such a great feeling. You don't get to judge me. I'm my own person, I don't care what you think. It's all very well saying 'I don't care what anybody thinks', but the most important thing is not to care about the little voice in your head," Emma continued. "That's the voice you need to be able to ignore and that's the voice I've learnt to ignore over the last 20 years."

The mother-of-two also expressed her delight at being made a dame in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours list in June.

"It's a huge honour. I've always wanted to refer to myself as a dame. Small D. Dame with a capital is even more thrilling. I was, however, disappointed it didn't come with a castle! I plan to go on being very difficult just in case anyone was wondering if it might shut me up," she joked.