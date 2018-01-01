Rebecca Romijn teary-eyed over 'iconic' Star Trek: Discovery role

Actress Rebecca Romijn nearly bawled her eyes out dressing in her new costume for hit U.S. sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery.

The self-professed Trekkie's role in the second season of the show, which serves as a prequel to the original classic 1960s Star Trek programme, was announced at a San Diego Comic-Con International panel last week (20Jul18), and the star has already been filming new episodes as a top-secret character that has yet to be revealed to the public.

Being on set has been an amazing experience for Rebecca, who admits she is such a big fan of the franchise, she has had to fight back tears while preparing to shoot scenes.

"When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise (spaceship in original show) because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series," she told Entertainment Tonight, confessing she was "stunned" while slipping into the old-school costume.

"When they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the '60s, we've gone with a little bit of a '60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there's a '60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it's gorgeous - really, really beautiful sets."

As a Trekkie, Rebecca has watched every single episode of the original show starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, and George Takei as Sulu, and she is impressed by how the script for season two of Discovery stays true to old-school premises and storylines.

"I didn't know the full story. I was asked if I'd be interested in a somewhat iconic role in the series and I jumped at the chance," she said of accepting her new role, without revealing the "iconic" character she will be depicting. "I was a Trekkie as a kid with the original series. After I was filled in with all the details - after I said 'yes' - oh man, I was floored. It was amazing."

"I'm working with Anson Mount, who plays an amazing Captain Pike, and we have discussed Mr. Spock," she added, alluding to a rumour that Spock will become a character on Discovery in the near future. "Mr. Spock has been a topic of conversation."

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery, which also stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Anthony Rapp, premieres in the U.S. in January (19).